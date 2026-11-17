BILLINGS, Mont. — Public lands are a part of everyday life for many Montanans, but what the future of federally managed land looks like remains up for debate — including among ranchers at the Montana Farm Bureau Convention.

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Montana ranchers weigh what selling off public lands could mean for grazing and their way of life

J.M. Peck, a third-generation rancher, showed me where his ranch sits near Melrose. He runs about 500 cows across private, state and federal land.

Standing at a map, Peck pointed out where his operation begins.

"Melrose, that's my hometown... the deeded ground would start from the intersection of the interstate, and then the BLM is closer to the mountains," Peck said.

For his operation, access to federal land is not a small matter.

"Our cattle graze on public lands about four to five months of the year. So that's almost 50% of our grazing time. So it's a significant part of our operation. And if we were to lose that opportunity, I don't know that our ranch could continue to function," Peck said.

The future of that land was one of many topics brought up Monday at the Montana Farm Bureau Federation's 107th annual convention in Billings. And it carries real weight in the room.

Just weeks ago, the Trump administration outlined plans to reduce federal land ownership by selling public lands to state, local and tribal governments.

"I'm a Montanan, and I live in Montana, and I love our public lands and support public land access... [selling of public lands] it's not something that I necessarily would support," Peck said.

Farm Bureau President Cynthia Johnson says she hasn't seen specific details yet, but the idea of public lands going private could change Montana, and not for the best.

The organization does not yet have specific policy addressing those potential transfers, but says the land itself is fundamental.

"I think it's critical. It is critical. It's critical for access to grazing allotments. It's critical for recreation. It's critical for all kinds of uses," Johnson said.

The Trump administration says sales could allow Interior to focus resources on what it calls "nationally significant" lands. But it hasn't defined what those are or how much land could ultimately be affected.

At the convention, keynote speaker and Office of the Interior official Karen Budd-Falen tried to provide some clarity, saying giving land back to the locals is ultimately the best move.

"The county governments are the best representatives of the people because they live in the community... Your needs from BLM lands are different... It's not that we're just drawing circles on maps and withdrawing it from multiple use," Budd-Falen said.

But for Peck, whatever Washington does next could have consequences far beyond a line on a map.

"If I lost the ability to graze, that would have a detrimental effect on my family and my business," Peck said.

