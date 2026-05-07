BILLINGS — CNN founder Ted Turner died Wednesday at 87, leaving behind a legacy in media, business, philanthropy, and conservation.

Turner made a name for himself as a media mogul and owner of the Atlanta Braves, as well as for his conservation efforts as one of the largest private landowners in Montana.

For former MTN anchor and reporter Shannon Newth, the news brought back a fond memory of the moment she got to meet him in 2011.

Watch Shannon Newth talk about Ted Turner:

Montana journalist reflects on interviewing the late Ted Turner

"He really paved the way for what media landscape looks like today," Newth said Wednesday.

Newth remembers exactly how she first crossed paths with Turner — with a phone call from Montana State University Northern.

"They told me that Ted Turner was going to come and be their commencement speaker," Newth said.

But Turner, true to his television news roots, wanted to do things differently.

"He wanted a reporter to interview him, rather than do a traditional commencement address," Newth said.

Newth admits the nerves were there.

"Ted Turner, big media mogul, write a big name for a commencement speaker at MSU Northern, but was honored to play that role and get to be a small part of that commencement address," Newth said.

She says the interview was classic Turner — straightforward.

"Everything that I had, the interactions I had with him were all very professional. You know, he was trying to be relatable and conversational, but it was pretty straightforward to the point we're doing this interview," Newth said.

Still, it was a big moment for the community.

"I was excited for Havre and for MSU Northern and for the students and just the prestige of having somebody of that background, business background, media mogul, somebody of that stature coming to be the commencement speaker," Newth said.

And it's a memory that came rushing back when she heard the news of his passing.

"I immediately was reflecting on the time that I got to meet him right and the time that he came to Havre to MSU Northern and just the impact and long lasting legacy that that has for that community and for MSU Northern," Newth said.