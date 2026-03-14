High school students in Billings got a hands-on look at careers in the trades industry during the City College Transportation and Trade Expo, where they tested real skills in autobody painting and welding.

Unlike a traditional career fair, students at the Thursday expo were able to try techniques themselves — painting and welding cubes that were pressure-tested for leaks.

Watch City College trade expo story here:

Montana high school students explore trade careers at City College Trade Expo

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, 39,000 people worked in construction in 2024, earning an average annual wage of around $71,000 a year.

Educators at the event said interest in the trades is growing, and the earning potential is significant.

"The need for technicians, the need for people in the industry, for the labor. What we used to refer to as the blue collar workers, that's huge right now, and the income is unlimited for those kids who want to come over here and pursue a degree in the trades and industry areas," said Kat Pfau, City College at MSU Billings department chair for trades and industry.

Representatives from the welding industry were also on hand, looking for potential future employees.

"It gives them the base skills needed to become a valuable employee to many employers across Billings," said Ted Crandell of Norco Industries.

Students said the experience was eye-opening. One student said the painting station stood out.

"I like the painting one where we paint the cars and stuff," said Klara Dewell, a Joliet High School student.

Another student reflected on the welding competition.

"So we had to weld together a cube, and it was gonna be pressure tested, so they put pressure in it to make sure it had no leaks. I don't think I did too well, but it was still a fun experience," Gus Kosel, a Roberts High School student.

Beyond the expo itself, City College students and teachers offered advice to the high schoolers considering their options after graduation.

"If you don't know what to do after high school, that's OK, but you should try things," said Andy Pester, a city college student in the instrument and electrical technician program.

Pester retired from the military and is looking for a career change.

A high school teacher highlighted the value of the specialized training available at City College.

"I advise them to go through here and get that additional training and stuff, even if they've done a little bit of it in high school because they really specialize on it," said Darryl Grove, Roberts High school teacher.

For students already enrolled in programs like diesel mechanics, the appeal is clear.

"One of the reasons why I'm here is so I can learn how to rebuild these things and do it myself," said Pierce Davis, a City College student in the diesel program.

"Tearing it apart, put it back together, it just, it's real satisfying when you get to hear it run and it's just perfect," said Russell Lang, also a City College student in the diesel program.

Students also noted the financial advantages of a two-year program, including less debt and the ability to immediately begin working toward potential six-figure incomes.

And some want to start working right after high school graduation.

"If I go out and join an apprenticeship, I'll be getting paid, getting on-the-job training," said Riley Valentine, a Laurel High School student.

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