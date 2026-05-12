Montana hantavirus survivor recounts 2015 battle, urges cleanup precautions

A Montana man nearly lost his life after contracting hantavirus during a routine cleanup in 2015 — and health officials say the risk is more common than many people realize.

Antonio Morsette was power washing when he was exposed to the virus, which is spread through rodent droppings, saliva and urine. Deer mice and white-footed mice are its main carriers.

"So I was just power washing, and it got up in the air and (I) caught it that way," Morsette said.

His condition deteriorated rapidly.

"Within 12 hours, I went from having my lungs being cleared to having full pneumonia," Morsette said.

He also noted that he lost nearly 20 pounds in the two weeks he spent in the hospital.

"They put me in a medical-induced coma. And yeah, almost died," said Morsette, who lives in Rocky Boy.

Hantavirus is rare in Montana, with just under 50 confirmed cases since 1993. The disease can be deadly — 11 of those nearly 50 Montanans lost their lives.

An epidemiologist with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services says the state has not seen any recent fatalities.

"We have not had a death in the state in a few years now," said Devon Cozart, the epidemiologist.

Once the virus becomes respiratory, however, the stakes rise sharply.

"Once hantavirus becomes respiratory, it's going to have a death rate of around 35%," Cozart said.

The strains found in Montana are different from those making headlines elsewhere. The Andes strain is the only known type to spread from person to person.

"So thankfully we do not have to worry about that," Cozart said.

Recently, passengers on a cruise ship in the Canary Islands became sick with hantavirus. Three people died, and more than a dozen were infected, sparking fears of a larger outbreak. Passengers have since left the ship and are quarantining.

Cozart says the risk, while real, should be kept in perspective.

She urges anyone cleaning up rodent-infested areas to take precautions.

"Anytime you're helping somebody clean up an area that's rodent-infested, you're going to be at risk," Cozart said.

"Go ahead and glove up…as well as wearing a mask…and even goggles depending on the level of your exposure," Cozart said.

When rodent droppings are spotted, reaching for a broom or vacuum may actually make things worse by sending the virus airborne.

"What we do recommend is that you go ahead and spray it down and let it sit for about five minutes…and then wipe it up… That way you're not putting the virus into the air...which is where you do see exposures," Cozart said.

Cozart's message is ultimately one of caution — not fear.

"Don't be scared of contracting it. It's been around for quite a long time, and it's unlikely that you're going to catch it," Morsette said.