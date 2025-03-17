Monday Morning Headlines: Billings homicide suspect, 'Prison Aunties', Women in Ag

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, March 17
Double homicide suspect arrested after police pursuit in Billings
BILLINGS — The latest on a man wanted for a double homicide in Billings was finally taken into custody after a high-speed chase Sunday.
Police have wanted 19-year-old Godfrey Broken Rope since November of 2023.
You may remember this crime - when 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison and his one-year-old son Tatee'k (tah-dake) were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the Billings' northside.
Two others have already been charged with the crime.
Meet Montana's 'Prison Aunties' helping incarcerated mothers reconnect with kids
BILLINGS — Strengthening bonds through the bars.
Inmates at Montana Women's Prison are rebuilding connections with their children through a unique parenting program.
Recognizing women in agriculture
BILLINGS — March is both women's history month and national agriculture month.
