Monday Morning Headlines: Billings homicide suspect, 'Prison Aunties', Women in Ag

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, March 17

Double homicide suspect arrested after police pursuit in Billings

Homicide suspect arrested after police pursuit in Billings

BILLINGS — The latest on a man wanted for a double homicide in Billings was finally taken into custody after a high-speed chase Sunday.

Police have wanted 19-year-old Godfrey Broken Rope since November of 2023.

You may remember this crime - when 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison and his one-year-old son Tatee'k (tah-dake) were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the Billings' northside.

Two others have already been charged with the crime.

Read the full story here

Meet Montana's 'Prison Aunties' helping incarcerated mothers reconnect with kids

Meet Montana's 'Prison Aunties,' helping incarcerated mothers reconnect with kids

BILLINGS — Strengthening bonds through the bars.

Inmates at Montana Women's Prison are rebuilding connections with their children through a unique parenting program.

Read the full story here

Recognizing women in agriculture

Podcast tells the stories of rural agricultural life

BILLINGS — March is both women's history month and national agriculture month.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast

FORECAST SUNDAY EVENING MAR 16, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning