Meet Montana's 'Prison Aunties,' helping incarcerated mothers reconnect with kids

BILLINGS — Prison is not the place where most might search for smiles.

“With hard personalities and confined environments, it’s hard," said Tesha Williams, who was incarcerated at the Montana Women's Prison (MWP).

A few months ago, an email arrived in my inbox. It was not from a warden or a department official but sent on behalf of a group of incarcerated women who wanted to recognize two people working behind bars.

“When I get called down here, I’m like, ‘I’m on my way. I’m gonna go talk to Kendra and Kelly today. They just make my day,'" said Carri Standsoverbear, also incarcerated at the MWP.

Kendra Miller and Kelly Hahn, administrators of the prison's parenting program, are described by those serving time in the prison as being like a family member or "a prison auntie."

“We’re all just walking each other home," said Kendra Miller, the director of parenting, "You gotta help each other out.”

For four years, being director has meant setting up Zoom calls, arranging activities, or even just assisting with journaling—emphasizing what some might mistake for “the little things.”

“It’s a big deal. 80% of the ladies in here are mothers," said Miller. "These ladies are gonna be your neighbors, they’re gonna be working in businesses that you go into. Let’s help them as much as we can.”

For the women in prison, stability can be rare; hence why someone like Miller is so important to them.

“Being 15 with a son, it’s kind of like you’re drowning and you’re learning how to swim," said Williams.

Contrary to how those she works with may describe her, Miller does not see herself as a savior deserving of praise, but rather a small but steady presence.

“I want them to feel amazing," said Miller.