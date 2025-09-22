Monday Headlines: YVAS uninhabitable, Suicide prevention, Run for survivors

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Sept. 22

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter announces inability to shelter stray or lost pets

MTN News

BILLINGS — According to a Saturday Facebook post by the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS), the facility is unable to house lost or homeless pets at this time.

The post comes less than two weeks after a routine drug incineration mishap, which resulted in 14 sick employees at the shelter.

Since Sep. 11, YVAS employees have been utilizing an education office on Grand Avenue, as the animal shelter is uninhabitable.

Read the full story

Gun locks, grief, and hope: Montana event highlights suicide prevention

Montana suicide prevention efforts promote gun locks to save lives

BILLINGS — It’s been nearly three years since Lillian Ross last spoke to her dad, Dustin.

She shared her story Sunday at the Out of the Darkness Walk at William James Middle School, an event honoring lives lost to suicide and supporting prevention efforts.

“He was an incredible, hardworking man and a loving father,” Ross said. “He passed away in December of 2022.”

Read the full story

Billings-based nonprofit hosts run to raise money for sex trafficking survivors

Billings-based nonprofit hosts run to raise money for sex trafficking survivors

BILLINGS— A Billings-based nonprofit hosted a run Saturday morning to raise money for sex trafficking survivors.

About 100 runners and walkers gathered in Josephine Crossing for a 5k and 10k race.

“People are coming to run, but all of the proceeds and profits from this are going back to our residential programs here in Montana,” said Britney Higgs, founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization, HER campaign.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast