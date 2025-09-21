Gun locks, grief, and hope: Montana event highlights suicide prevention

BILLINGS — It’s been nearly three years since Lillian Ross last spoke to her dad, Dustin.

She shared her story Sunday at the Out of the Darkness Walk at William James Middle School, an event honoring lives lost to suicide and supporting prevention efforts.

“He was an incredible, hardworking man and a loving father,” Ross said. “He passed away in December of 2022.”

Ross says her dad died by suicide after struggling with multiple challenges.

“He was just fighting a lot of problems and he couldn't overcome them,” Ross said.

She admits the grief has not faded.

“It doesn't get better, even when people say that it will. It never does and I don't think it ever will,” Ross said.

At the walk, April Keippel with Intermountain Health distributed free gun locks as part of a statewide prevention effort. The statistics, she says, are stark.

“In the state of Montana, approximately 70% of suicides are completed by firearm,” Keippel said.

Montana has consistently ranked among the states with the highest suicide rates.

“Montana has been in the top four for suicide rates for the last 40 years,” Keippel said.

The free locks are designed to create a pause that could save lives.

“The amount of time it would take to unlock it, often those split seconds could be all that's needed,” Keippel said.

Ross hopes by sharing her story, others will feel less alone.

“I think help and asking for help, reaching out to people, really does make an impact on people,” Ross said. “You're not alone. And, like, all these people, we're all here for a reason.”

The Out of the Darkness Walk brought hundreds together to remember those lost to suicide and to push prevention efforts forward.

“I just want him to know, like, how many people really did love him, how many people there are that aren't only going through the same (thing),” Ross said.