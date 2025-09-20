Billings-based nonprofit hosts run to raise money for sex trafficking survivors

BILLINGS— A Billings-based nonprofit hosted a run Saturday morning to raise money for sex trafficking survivors.

About 100 runners and walkers gathered in Josephine Crossing for a 5k and 10k race.

“People are coming to run, but all of the proceeds and profits from this are going back to our residential programs here in Montana,” said Britney Higgs, founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization, HER campaign.

The run is following Higgs’ 580-mile walk from Billings to Denver, which she completed in 37 days in July and August. This inspired her fundraising goal of $580,000. Her goal is to eventually raise $1,000 for every mile.

“It was an amazing journey. It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done,” said Higgs, about the walk.

According to Higgs, the fundraiser has raised approximately $100,000 so far.

“Because the state of Montana does not have significant funds specifically for survivors of human trafficking, we rely on the support of our community to come alongside of this incredible gap that we see with the survivors,” she said.

The money from the fundraiser will go toward the nonprofit’s services, such as their residential program. According to Higgs, the nonprofit served 125 survivors last year.

“Eighty-five percent of the women we serve have come from the foster care system at some point in time in their life. And we see acute mental illness, substance abuse disorders, homelessness, all of these issues that our society needs to come alongside and be able to help these people that are the most vulnerable. Trafficking hits every single one of those areas,” she said.

To contribute to the fundraiser goal, you can visit the campaign’s link here.