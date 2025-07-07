Monday Headlines: Trooper injured, Murder arrest, Custer County wildfire

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, July 7

Trooper injured in high-speed pursuit north of Billings; crash sparks grass fire

Trooper injured in high-speed pursuit north of Billings; crash sparks grass fire

BILLINGS - A Montana Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after a high-speed pursuit Sunday afternoon ended in a deadly crash and a roadside wildfire on Highway 3 north of Billings.

According to MHP spokesperson Shawn Silvan, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a speeding vehicle north of Billings. The driver refused to stop, prompting the trooper to initiate a pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the trooper worked to avoid the crash, he rolled his patrol vehicle and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation.

Read the full story

Billings police identify suspect in West End homicide

Billings police identify suspect in West End homicide

BILLINGS - Billings police have identified Anthony Ray Sullivan, a 40-year-old Billings man, as the suspect in a homicide in a West End subdivision on the morning of July 4.

In a press release, police said Sullivan fled the residence that morning in the victim's vehicle. They were later notified that Sullivan was arrested in Fremont County, Wy., on unrelated charges.

Sullivan faces charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Read the full story

Custer County crews make progress on Miller Creek Fire as evacuations remain

Custer County crews make progress on Miller Creek Fire as evacuations remain

GLENDIVE - Fire crews continue battling a wildfire scorching an area in Custer County, which has resulted in the loss of several structures, but have made significant progress.

The Miller Creek Fire in the stretch of 6 Mile Creek Road to SH Road along Moon Creek Road has burned an estimated 560 acres.

The fire has destroyed a mobile home, a camper, and an outbuilding. Officials noted that none were part of a primary residence. No injuries have been reported.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

Forecast Sunday Evening Jul 6, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning