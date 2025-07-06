CUSTER COUNTY — Fire crews continue battling a wildfire scorching an area in Custer County, which has resulted in the loss of several structures, but have made significant progress as of Friday evening.

Custer County crews make progress on Miller Creek Fire as evacuations remain

The Miller Creek Fire in the stretch of 6 Mile Creek Road to SH Road along Moon Creek Road has burned an estimated 560 acres.

According to a Facebook update from the Custer County Firefighters, crews successfully established a direct fire line around the perimeter of the fire, which was believed to be caused by lightning. Custer County Fire Warden Cory Cheguis stated that the efforts "marks a major step forward" in keeping the blaze under control.

The fire prompted evacuations late Thursday night for residents in the Moon Creek subdivisions, spanning from Ridge Drive to Woodland Drive. The designated evacuation route for this area is Moon Creek Road to SY Road. As of Saturday, the evacuations remain in effect.

The fire has destroyed a mobile home, a camper, and an outbuilding. Officials noted that none were part of a primary residence. No injuries have been reported.

Custer County has seen a surge in recent wildfires. The department has responded to a total of 14 wildfires within a 24-hour span from Thursday to Friday following a series of lightning strikes from Thursday morning. Fire crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the weekend.

