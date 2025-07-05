Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Billings police investigate homicide in West End subdivision

Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The Billings Police Department responded to a homicide on the 6400 block of Southern Bluffs on the Billings West End.
BILLINGS — The Billings police responded to a suspicious death in a West End subdivision on the morning of July 4.

According to a statement posted to Facebook, officers responded to a call at the 6400 block of Southern Bluffs about a suspicious death at around 10:50 a.m. on Friday morning. They discovered the body of a 37-year-old Billings woman at the scene.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate and have ruled the death a homicide.

Police said all parties have been identified and the scene has been cleared. There is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

