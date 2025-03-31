Monday Headlines: Trans Day of Visibility, Simpson funeral, Spring Snow

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, March 31

Montana’s Trans Day of Visibility highlights debate over new laws on bathrooms, sports

BILLINGS - The Billings community joined together on Sunday for Trans Day of Visibility.

The rally comes just three days after Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law two bills impacting the transgender community, one focused on the use of public bathrooms and the other banning transgender people from women’s sports.

Memorial services to be held for former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson

CODY, Wyo. - Today, former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Al Simpson will be laid to rest.

The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Cody at Christ Episcopal Church.

The funeral comes after Simpson lay in honor at the Wyoming State Capitol rotunda on Thursday and Friday.

The service could bring hundreds, including many well-known politicians.

Spring snow blankets area

BILLINGS - Snow blanketed the area over the weekend, with Billings seeing some accumulation.

Conditions were treacherous in other parts of the state, with slick and snow-covered roads.

This is a far cry from the record high temperatures of just a few days ago.

