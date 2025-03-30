Montana’s Trans Day of Visibility highlights debate over new laws on bathrooms, sports

BILLINGS — A gathering in Billings on Sunday marked the observation of an annual Trans Day of Visibility, set against the backdrop of new legislation affecting transgender individuals in Montana.

On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills into law—House Bill 121 and House Bill 300.

HB 121 restricts transgender individuals from using restrooms aligning with their gender identity, while HB 300 bars transgender women from participating in women’s sports and using women’s locker rooms.

Sue Vinton, who sponsored HB 300, cited concerns about Title IX protections and biological differences in athletic performance.

“When I was in highschool, I ran track on the boys' track team, not because I was so great or because I wanted to but it was because it was the only opportunity I had to participate," said Vinton.

A study published by the National Library of Medicine does, in part, suggest "males typically outperform females by 10%-30% depending on the requirements of the event."

Bailey Desper, who organized Sunday's events, argued that the legislation overlooks the effects of hormone therapy on physical attributes.

“Your appearance, your muscle mass, and all that changes with the progress of the hormones. So, I don’t really see a big deal about it," said Desper.

Vinton explained some feel the debate extends beyond fairness in sports.

“I personally don’t feel unsafe around trans people. I wouldn’t feel unsafe with a trans person using the same restroom as me. That’s me, personally, but I can’t project those values onto others," said Vinton.

Desper countered that such viewpoints misrepresent transgender individuals.

“They’re classifying us as something that we’re not. Just because we’re trans or are using the bathroom we identify with doesn’t make us a rapist," said Desper.

Statistics from 2021 show that nearly 94% of sex offenses were committed by men, challenging concerns that transgender individuals pose a heightened risk in restrooms.

Vinton noted, during her interview, media coverage can amplify divisions.

“I think the media really heightens people's differences. I don’t know if its intentional or not, but I think that has led us where we are today," said Vinton.

Despite separate interviews, hours apart, both Desper and Vinton commented on the overlapping touchstone of the potential for a "multi-gendered team" or an "open division" for sports.