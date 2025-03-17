Memorial services announced for former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson

CODY, Wyo. - Memorial services have been announced for former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson who died Friday in Cody.

According to his family, Simpson will lie in state at the Wyoming State Capitol from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 27, and again from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 28.

A memorial service is planned for March 31 in Cody.

Another celebration of life event is planned in Laramie on March 29.

Times for both services have yet to be announced.

