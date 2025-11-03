Monday Headlines: SNAP back, Senior Center, Daughter's memorial

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Nov. 3

Billings businesses and volunteers ‘snap back’ to feed families amid SNAP delays

Billings businesses and volunteers ‘snap back’ to feed families amid SNAP delays

BILLINGS - The ongoing federal government shutdown has frozen SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans, including more than 12,000 families in Yellowstone County.

In response, Billings businesses are stepping up to help. A new community-wide food drive called "Billings Snaps Back" has already established drop-off locations at more than 30 sites around town.

Organizers say the drive benefits local food pantries and will continue throughout November regardless of when the shutdown ends.

Read the full story

Musselshell County commissioners push to replace Roundup senior center board

Musselshell County commissioners push to replace Roundup senior center board

ROUNDUP - The Musselshell County Senior Center in Roundup continues to go without funding amid allegations of misusing money, a situation that started back in April.

The center allegedly spent more than $120,000 in just six months, prompting complaints from seniors about reduced meal quality and portion sizes.

County commissioners have now appointed three members to a new board, hoping to replace the current one and restore services.

Read the full story

Billings father continues to fight for his daughter's memorial site

Billings father continues to fight for his daughter's memorial site

BILLINGS - A Billings father continues his fight to keep a memorial display up near the airport in memory of his daughter, who died in a motorcycle accident back in May.

Lem Robinson created the memorial for Savanah, but the airport ordered it removed by Oct. 17 citing safety concerns. Despite that, the memorial still stands.

Robinson says he's in negotiations with the city to find a new permanent location. The city and airport say no final decision has been made.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast