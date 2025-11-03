BILLINGS — As the federal government shutdown stretches into its fifth week, uncertainty around food assistance is growing, but so is community compassion in Billings.

With Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits frozen and millions of families unsure when help will resume, local businesses and volunteers are stepping up to make sure no one in Yellowstone County goes hungry.

Watch how the Billings community is coming together during the government shutdown:

Billings businesses and volunteers ‘snap back’ to feed families amid SNAP delays

At Teriyaki Madness on Shiloh Crossing Boulevard, the Sunday lunch rush has looked a little different lately. District Manager Drew Halpin said the shutdown’s impact is clear in both the restaurant’s traffic and in the community’s need.

“I think it's pretty prevalent everybody's wallets are hurting," said Halpin. "Just looking at numbers, our foot traffic is pretty much down.”

A pair of federal judges ruled on Friday that the Trump administration must pay SNAP benefits, at least partially, by Monday, but it is still unclear when that assistance will come. Nearly 42 million Americans rely on the additional support from the government.

“I know people are hurting, right? And so we're looking for ways to help those people," said Halpin.

Earlier this week, Halpin and his team launched a program to offer discounted meals to those affected by the SNAP freeze. At the chain’s three Montana locations, Billings, Helena, and Great Falls, anyone who has lost their food benefits can purchase a Junior Chicken Teriyaki Bowl for $5, about half the regular price, no questions asked.

"We've got to run a business, too, right? So it's a give and take. This is one of our gives," said Halpin. "I think the stats looking at them, it's like 80,000 plus Montanans are on SNAP, or were, and that's something like 7% of the population, so if we can even help half of those or even 1% of those who'll just get a hot meal for a night, we're doing our part.”

Halpin said the goal is to give families a hot meal and a small sense of normalcy for those who may not normally be able to go out and eat at a restaurant. He sees it as a way to not only help his community but also give assistance to his employees, too.

“We know that the customers pay our bills, and if we can do something to help those customers, then that's what we got to do," said Halpin.

Teriyaki Madness is one of dozens of local businesses finding creative ways to help. Across town, a new nonperishable food drive called “Billings Snaps Back” is gaining momentum. The grassroots effort was launched just under two weeks ago and now includes more than 30 drop-off sites at businesses, churches, and nonprofits across the city.

The drive benefits Family Service and Peace Lutheran Church food pantries, which have both seen demand increase since SNAP payments were halted.

Shay Reiser is the founder of Wander Woman, an initiative where she cooks meals for the homeless each month and provides needed supplies. She came together with STEP, Inc. executive director, Tara Williamson, to help organize the drive.

“She said, 'Hey, we need to start a food drive. People are going to be without food, and I think if we get this going, maybe the community can kind of come together to help meet that need and bridge that gap a little bit," said Reiser. "It's definitely picked up momentum."

According to Reiser, Family Service typically serves between 160 and 220 families each day. Smaller food pantries, like Tumbleweed, are also feeling the strain, feeding up to 100 unhoused youth daily. Reiser expects these numbers to climb sharply without SNAP support.

"The cuts to the Montana Food Bank Network this year have decreased the capacity for a lot of those organizations that are getting that food," said Reiser. "There's more than 12,000 families in Yellowstone County alone who rely on SNAP benefits to be able to feed their families, their children, elderly people, disabled people. Working people like you and I every day.”

Reiser said donations are already pouring in, and the effort will continue through November as the holiday season nears, even if the shutdown ends soon.

"I'm very proud of Billings for coming together very quickly on this and saying, 'Yes, we want to be a part of it,'" said Reiser. “Just keep taking care of each other. It's important.”

More than 30 donation boxes have been placed throughout Billings. Residents can drop off nonperishable and canned food items at locations including:



Angela’s Piazza

Billings FCC

Confetti Heart Studio

Millennium Painters

Junior League of Billings

Yellowstone E-Waste Solutions

Downtown Billings Alliance

STEP, Inc.

Valley Credit Union

Grace United Methodist Church

Consulting Minds

Gratitude in Action

This House of Books

Ruthless Barbershop

Angry Toad

Barjon’s Books

Salvation Army

NOVA Center for Performing Arts

Blue Kangaroo ACC

Little Legends Therapy

Blue Kangaroo

Yarn Bar

Adaptive Performance Center

Allies in Aging

HRDC

United Way of Yellowstone County

LIFTT (Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow)

Billings Urban Indian Health & Wellness Center

Billings First Congregational Church

Yellowstone County Courthouse

Head Start

Rocky Mountain Church

Both Reiser and Halpin say that it's just businesses and organizations coming together to ensure no one suffers.

“People helping people. We're a part of the community. We rely on this community just as much," said Halpin. "So come see us and we'll help you out.”