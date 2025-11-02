ROUNDUP— Musselshell County commissioners are pushing to replace the board for the senior center in Roundup.

The senior center, or Musselshell County Council on Aging (MCCOA) has not received funding from the Area II Agency on Aging since April, due to allegations of misusing funds.

Watch to hear the commissioners' perspectives:

Musselshell County commissioners push to replace Roundup senior center board

Related: Senior center in Roundup reviews books, pushes for funding to return

“They had over $100,000 in the bank at the first of the year, like $120,000. It was all gone within six months,” said Musselshell County Commissioner Mike Goffena.

The commissioners appointed a three people Friday to a new board called the Musselshell County Agency on Aging, with the intention of appealing to the Area II Agency on Aging to grant the money to the new board.

“We really think that the best thing we can do for the seniors in the community is to start fresh with a new board and resume services,” said Commissioner Robert Pancratz.

Vanessa Willardson Commissioner Robert Pancratz

Pancratz said he first noticed problems with the MCCOA two years ago.

“Two years ago, multiple seniors came in here in tears and in fear of reprisals. And they said the quality of the meals have gone down, meaning that they weren't as nutritious. And the size had significantly been reduced,” he said.

Other problems he noticed included reduced rides, the elimination of Meals on Wheels and fast employee turnover.

“The assistant director left. The previous cook left. Two drivers left. And multiple volunteers were run off. And so, there was this really, what felt from a distance, based on the complaints, a toxic environment over there,” said Pancratz.

Vanessa Willardson Senior Center

The county has matched state grants in the past, typically giving $12,000 to $15,000 to the MCCOA annually. The county has stopped giving funds to the MCCOA for now.

Pancratz said the Area II Agency on Aging has been delivering meals, called “Meals on Wheels” in the meantime.

The agency has requested a federal audit of the MCCOA’s books from an external accounting firm. A local accountant conducted a review of the books, but the MCCOA has not provided an official audit so far.

“We have to have receipts of every claim, to prove that you're spending it where you say you are,” said Goffena.

Vanessa Willardson Commissioner Mike Goffena

According to the agency, there has been insufficient communication between them and the MCCOA.

“Area II’s director attended MCCOA’s June Board of Directors meeting, along with community members, to discuss findings and next steps. No further communication or requested documentation was received from MCCOA following that meeting,” said a written press release from the agency.