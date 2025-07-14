Monday Headlines: Remembering Rand, Honoring Ostland, Rasberry missing

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, July 14

Quick Stop Drive-In remembers Rand Carlson who was killed in a car accident July 6

ROCKVALE - The Quick Stop Drive-In in Rockvale was quiet this past week as the community reflected on the loss of one of its own.

Hundreds gathered Sunday in the parking lot to remember 20-year-old Rand Carlson, who was killed on June 6 on Highway 310.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers say 29-year-old Rachel McElheran crashed head-on into Carlson's truck while driving in the wrong lane. She is facing a charge of negligent homicide.

Hundreds of Montanans honor and remember John Ostlund at his Celebration of Life service

BILLINGS - Hundreds of Montanans made their way to MetraPark on Saturday to celebrate the life of the late Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund.

Community members, county officials, family and friends remembered Ostlund as a proud American and leader, with his daughters and others speaking at the ceremony.

Ostlund died while flying his airplane when it crashed south of Billings on June 19. He was 73.

Grizzly carcass found in Yellowstone sparks concern over missing bear ‘Raspberry’

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - One of Yellowstone National Park's most photographed and beloved grizzly bears, known as "Raspberry," is believed to be dead.

Long-time wildlife photographer Deby Dixon says a female grizzly carcass was discovered in early June in Sylvan Pass, and Raspberry and her two cubs have not been seen in two months.

Park officials say there is no way to confirm for sure if the dead bear is her, and that another bear, not a vehicle, killed the animal.

