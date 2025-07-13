Hundreds of Montanans honor and remember John Ostlund at his Celebration of Life service

BILLINGS — Hundreds of Montanans flocked to MetraPark in Billings Saturday to commemorate, honor, and remember the late Yellowstone County Commissioner, John Ostlund.

Ostlund was born Mar. 6, 1952, and died at 73 years old on Jun. 19, 2025 while flying a private airplane south of Billings.

Watch highlights from Ostlund's Celebration of Life service below:

Hundreds of Montanas honor and remember Yellowstone County commissioner at funeral service

Community members, county officials, and Ostlund's family and friends honored him at his Celebration of Life service Saturday morning. Besides being a four-term county commissioner, John Ostlund was a proud American, husband, uncle, father, and grandfather, according to the service's speakers.

The service began with a motorcade processional that featured Ostlund's beloved tractor. Amy Cox and Cara McClung, Ostlund's daughters, gave a speech about their father during the celebration.

"You'd likely know that he loved his family fiercely, but I'm not sure you understand the depths of his love for us, his daughters," said Cox.

Cox and McClung weren't the only ones who spoke about Ostlund during the service. Ostlund's long-time friend, Garry Blain, and Yellowstone County Sheriff Deputy, Kent O'Donnell, also reflected on their time with him.

"John Ostlund, a great American. Thank you everybody for coming today and celebrating his life with me," O'Donnell said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

In Saturday's attendance was Nadine Juntunen, Ostlund's beloved niece.

"It was so special to have all these people supporting his family," she said. "He loved everyone. He loved his nieces and his nephews. He was a lot of fun."

Juntunen told MTN a few memories she had of Ostlund before he passed away. She said he hated mushrooms and loved to fly airplanes. Juntunen said for her son's 12th birthday, Ostlund flew the boy and his friends around in an airplane.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"We just always got together as a family for Thanksgiving or Christmas, Mother's Day, because Grandma was a single mom, so she just had her kids. So, every holiday was really special," Juntunen said.

MTN also spoke with newly elected Yellowstone County Commissioner, Mike Waters. Waters said he knew Ostlund for eight years, and he's been Ostlund's colleague as a commissioner since January.

"He made you feel like he was your best friend... He made me a better man," Waters said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Waters said Ostlund always brought positivity to the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Waters mentioned that Ostlund inspired him to become a better commissioner.

"It was great having that experience. I miss him. I miss him, but I know he would want us to carry on with the good work," said Waters.

While MTN only spoke with Waters and Juntunen on-camera, MTN also spoke with several family members, friends, and acquaintances of Ostlund off-camera. Ostlund was described as friendly, compassionate, and devoted to Yellowstone County.

John Ostlund will be remembered for his legacy as a county commissioner and his intense love for the community, according to Waters and Juntunen.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"He was just super special," said Juntunen.

"I thought (the service) was a wonderful tribute to a great American and a great man," Waters said.

To learn more about John Ostlund and his impact on Yellowstone County, read his obituary by Dahl Funeral Chapel at this link.

RELATED| Friends, colleagues remember Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund

RELATED| Yellowstone County commissioner remember John Ostlund

RELATED| A seat to fill: Yellowstone County moves forward after John Ostlund's death