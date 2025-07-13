Quick Stop Drive-In remember Rand Carlson who was killed in a car accident July 6

ROCKVALE — The last week at the Quick Stop Drive-In has been quiet. The silence reflects the loss of Rand Carlson.

Carlson was killed June 6 on Highway 310 when a woman was driving in the wrong lane and collided head-on with Carlson.

Carlson was an employee at the drive-in and on Sunday, the parking lot filled with all those he touched during his life.

“It's just amazing to see all these people just show up to support the family,” Hal Ward the owner of the Quick Stop said.

Hundreds of people joined together.

“So many people love the family. It's a testament of how good of a person Rand was, how many people in 20 years, how many lives he touched,” Ward said.

Carlson’s friend Sawyer Cunningham expressed his gratitude for being part of the community.

“I don't know that half these people knew Rand, but it gives me a little faith in our little community and world,” Cunningham said.

Ward said that all of Carlson’s coworkers stepped up to support the Carlson family.

“They're all working for free today and all their wages are going to the Carlson family and then every dollar we make all day and tips and we're getting lots of donations is going to go to the family,” Ward said.

Carlson’s sister Avery Shaver highlighted the person Carlson was.

“He was the most loving, glorious, hard-on-his-sleeve, like, deep, loving person,” Shaver said. “He always made everybody feel included, and loved, and accepted, and just made everybody laugh, and smile.”

Shaver said that she believes her faith has helped with grief.

“Throughout this whole process, the way that He's intertwining everything of this whole situation is God's work, and I know that my brother is at peace with Him, up there, and I think that's given us all so much comfort knowing that he's with Him,” Shaver said.