Monday Headlines: Peace talks, Drowned dogs, School building

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, March 30

Trump says he plans to quickly end the US-Israeli war against Iran as thousands more US troops arrive

Trump plans to end US-Israeli war against Iran as more troops arrive

President Trump says he plans to end the US-Israeli war against Iran quickly. Talks are in the spotlight this morning in the Middle East, with Pakistan hosting discussions involving Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Iran has allowed oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as shipping shutdowns spike fuel prices.

However, thousands more American troops are arriving in the region, raising questions about deeper US involvement and potential ground operations.

Animal rescue group raises alarm after dogs drown in wastewater ponds near Lodge Grass

Animal rescue group raises alarm after dogs drown in wastewater ponds near Lodge Grass

LODGE GRASS - In Lodge Grass, community concern is growing after six stray dogs drowned in an unprotected wastewater pond during construction.

Animal advocates say the unfenced lagoons pose a serious safety risk to both pets and people in the community.

The Lodge Grass mayor says fencing will be installed next week, but rescuers worry the situation could have been prevented with earlier proper safety measures.

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Bank building will lead to more room for Billings students

Old bank building will lead to more room for health sciences students in Billings

BILLINGS - Billings Public Schools is buying a $4.5 million downtown building with a goal of creating more classroom space.

The district plans to move administration out of the Lincoln Center to make room for an expanded health sciences program.

Officials say the move could help train more healthcare workers and keep hundreds of students in Billings after graduation.

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