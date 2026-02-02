Monday Headlines: Park signs, Homeless clinic, Stolen trailer

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Feb. 2

Trump orders removal or changing of Native American signage at national park

CROW AGENCY - The Trump administration has flagged two exhibits at Montana's Little Bighorn National Monument as non-compliant, targeting displays that honor tribal sacrifices and reflect on the historic battle known as Custer's Last Stand.

The order follows President Trump's promise to restore "truth and sanity to American history," but critics view it as an attempt to silence important Indigenous perspectives from the nation's historical narrative.

At Little Bighorn Battlefield, where history runs deep in the valley where the famous battle occurred, the controversy has stirred strong emotions among Native American community members.

Montana Rescue Mission opening health clinic for homeless population

BILLINGS — A new medical clinic will open inside the Montana Rescue Mission in downtown Billings to serve the city's growing homeless population.

The clinic will be run by RiverStone Health through a partnership with the Montana Rescue Mission, looking to address healthcare needs for those who cannot afford emergency medical expenses.

RiverStone Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Owen said the need for medical help for homeless people is growing in Billings, with his organization helping more than 2,000 homeless patients annually.

Billings rodeo instructor's trailer stolen with thousands in custom equipment

BILLINGS — A Billings woman who has dedicated her life to rodeo had years of hard work stolen overnight after her horse trailer disappeared from the Public Auction Yards.

Brittany Miller, 33, discovered her blue Featherlite horse trailer missing early Sunday morning when she arrived for work.

The trailer had been parked behind the auction yard on Minnesota Avenue, where Miller works daily, handling cattle and riding multiple horses throughout the year.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy start to February

