BILLINGS — A new medical clinic will open inside the Montana Rescue Mission in downtown Billings to serve the city's growing homeless population.

The clinic will be run by Riverstone Health through a partnership with the Montana Rescue Mission, looking to address healthcare needs for those who cannot afford emergency medical expenses.

Click here to learn more:

Montana Rescue Mission opening health clinic for homeless population

Riverstone Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Owen said the need for medical help for homeless people is growing in Billings, with his organization helping more than 2,000 homeless patients annually.

"We're one of the fastest growing states in the country," Owen said. "The number of unhoused people in Billings and around the state of Montana is unfortunately growing at a very high rate."

Owen said the healthcare need is significant among this population, with many unable to handle basic financial emergencies.

"There's a large proportion of folks in Billings and Yellowstone County who can't afford a $500 emergency," Owen said.

Tim Mascarena, board chairman of Billings Leadership Foundation, said many of those people frequently visit the Montana Rescue Mission for help. In the past, Riverstone Health has operated two separate clinics further away from the Mission. Mascarena said the new location should be more convenient.

"Their whole livelihood is either on their backs or in a shopping cart and to get even eight blocks to the other clinics is quite the feat," Mascarena said. "It's all about access."

The new clinic will be located in the same building as the Montana Rescue Mission and right in the center of where other services for homeless people already are.

"We're excited to be back partnering with the Rescue Mission and moving forward," Owen said.

Mascarena said the new clinic will make a huge difference for both the Mission and the people they serve.

“(Riverstone Health) provide a great service and they’re also alleviating some stuff that we don’t have to take care of," Mascarena said. "They’re the professionals.”

The partnership also represents a fresh start for the Mission, following controversy over the past year including the firing of former director Matt Lundgren. Since then, the organization has vowed to regain community trust.

"We're reestablishing relationships we've had before and even establishing some new ones," Mascarena said. "Sharing things that we do well, but then bringing someone in like Riverstone who is just the expert in this area."

Owen said the Montana Rescue Mission's leadership changes have improved collaboration opportunities, and that Riverstone Health is also excited for the new opportunity.

"Since the leadership changes at MRM, their team has been open, they've been transparent and they've been doing everything to work with community partners to improve services for the people that we mutually serve," Owen said.