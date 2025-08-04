Monday Headlines: Montana manhunt, Reservation violence, Laurel wildfire

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Aug. 4

Owl Bar Shootings: Manhunt intensifies for suspect, victims named

ANACONDA — At a news conference Sunday morning, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting has still not been captured.

Knudsen said they believe the suspect, 45-year-old Michael Brown, is still alive and a $7,500 reward is being offered.

“We’re going to get this guy,” he said.

Northern Cheyenne family demands systemic change following violent deaths of loved ones

LAME DEER - According to a 2016 study conducted by the National Institute of Justice, more than 84% of Indigenous women in the United States have experienced some form of violence. Over half of those women have experienced forms of sexual violence throughout their lifetime.

One Northern Cheyenne family from Busby held a meeting and vigil Friday afternoon in Lame Deer to address those concerns in Montana.

According to residents on the reservation, violence is only becoming more rampant as time progresses.

Wildfire near Laurel burns 100 acres, scorching farm land

LAUREL - A fast-moving wildfire burned approximately 100 acres near Laurel Sunday evening, coming dangerously close to jumping a road and heading toward a home, before crews were able to bring it under control.

The fire sparked in a field off River Road and Duck Creek, with strong winds quickly pushing the flames.

Witnesses said smoke was visible from miles away.

