Wildfire near Laurel burns 100 acres, scorching farm land

LAUREL, Mont. — A fast-moving wildfire burned approximately 100 acres near Laurel Sunday evening, coming dangerously close to jumping a road and heading toward a home, before crews were able to bring it under control.

The fire sparked in a field off River Road and Duck Creek, with strong winds quickly pushing the flames.

Witnesses said smoke was visible from miles away.

Firefighters from both Laurel and Billings responded swiftly, working together to stop the fire’s advance and protect any structures.

While no structures were damaged, the field where the fire started was left blackened and scorched.

According to fire officials, the fire was caused by farm equipment operating in the area.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours Sunday night to monitor and extinguish hot spots.