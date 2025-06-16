Monday Headlines: Justice delayed, Billings protest, Damaging storms

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, June 16
Assault case sat 700 days as Yellowstone courts face heavy caseloads
BILLINGS - A former Billings resident had to wait nearly two years for justice after her assailant was convicted and sentenced but never spent time behind bars.
Morgan Wilson says her attacker in a 2022 assault case remained free after conviction because an appeal moved the case into the district court system, where it remained unresolved for 700 days.
A Yellowstone County judge acknowledged this was an anomaly in an overburdened court system.
In Billings, protesters and Trump supporters choose dialogue over division
BILLINGS - Protesters and Trump supporters lined downtown Billings streets this weekend as part of nationwide "No Kings" protests.
Similar demonstrations occurred in Helena, Missoula, Bozeman, Libby, Glendive, and Havre, with both sides visible at each event. Nearly 2,000 cities across the U.S. hosted these protests.
Storm leaving significant damage for residents in Harlowton
Strong storms also left their mark across parts of Montana over the weekend, including Yellowstone and Big Horn counties.
In Harlowton, Wheatland County experienced frightening conditions on Friday, with wind speeds exceeding 70 mph.
Areas north of Roundup saw tornado warnings and potential tornado damage.
The latest weather forecast
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe storms possible again on Monday
