Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe storms possible again on Monday

BILLINGS — Showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Monday, with gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail as the main threats. Brief periods of heavy rain cannot be ruled out either. There is a low risk for tornado activity.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast on Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms will be possible, potentially producing heavy rainfall.

High pressure is expected to bring a brief break from rain on Thursday ahead of another low-pressure system that could bring showers and thunderstorms from Friday through the weekend. This may also result in cooler temperatures, though there is still considerable uncertainty.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 70s on Monday, 70s and 80s on Tuesday, 80s from Wednesday through Friday, 70s and 80s on Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday nights, the 50s on Wednesday night, 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday nights, then back to the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com