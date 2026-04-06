Monday Headlines: Iran War, Heights crashes, Artemis II

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, April 6

Trump threatens to strike Iran's infrastructure if Strait of Hormuz isn't reopened

Trump threatens to strike Iran's infrastructure if Strait of Hormuz isn't reopened

The war in Iran is entering its sixth week.

On Sunday, President Trump issued an Easter ultimatum to Iran in a profanity-laced social media post, threatening to strike power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday.

This comes after Trump announced the rescue of a missing American airman whose fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday.

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Residents raise alarm on reckless driving after accident in Billings Heights

Residents raise alarm on reckless driving after accident in Billings Heights

BILLINGS - In Billings, residents in the Heights say reckless driving on Bench Boulevard is out of control.

On Saturday night, a vehicle slammed into a parked pickup truck near Clevinger Park.

Neighbors said the driver may have been distracted.

One longtime resident said he has already been hit by a reckless driver and wants more enforcement.

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Orion spacecraft to pass behind the moon

Orion spacecraft to pass behind moon

In space, the crew of Artemis II has entered a historic phase of their mission.

The Orion spacecraft is now in the moon's gravitational pull, farther from Earth than any crewed mission has traveled before.

On Monday, they will orbit the moon and experience 40 minutes of radio silence as they pass behind it.

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