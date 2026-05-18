Monday Headlines: Iran war, Froid homecoming, Grey Fire

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, May 18

Trump warns Iran 'time is running out'

Trump warns Iran 'time is running out'

President Trump is warning Iran that "time is running out" as tensions escalate and hundreds of ships remain trapped in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump rejected Iran's latest peace proposal while GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is pushing for more military strikes.

Pakistan is working to restart peace talks as Tehran promises a new plan to allow some shipping traffic through the strategic waterway.

Froid welcomes home Roberto Orozco-Ramirez after federal judge orders release from immigration detention

Froid welcomes home Roberto Orozco-Ramirez after federal judge orders release from immigration detention

Froid diesel mechanic and coach Roberto Orozco-Ramirez is back home after a federal judge ordered his release from immigration custody.

The 42-year-old father of four had been detained since January on a federal immigration warrant — a homecoming 100 days in the making.

The judge ruled the government violated Orozco-Ramirez's due process rights.

His small rural community rallied behind him, raising thousands of dollars for legal aid and traveling to court hearings.

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Grey Fire near Greycliff contained at 75%

Grey Fire near Greycliff contained at 75%

Firefighters in Sweet Grass County are nearing the finish line in their battle against the Grey Fire near Greycliff.

Crews say the fire is now out and contained at 75% — the latest blaze during an early-spring fire season.

The wildfire burned just under 200 acres and at one point threatened structures along I-90.

Smoke may linger as crews conduct mop-up activities, but officials say their final updates on the fire were issued this weekend.

Q2 WEATHER

Forecast Sunday evening May 17, 2026

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