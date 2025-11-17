Monday Headlines: Human Trafficking, Water bills, Neglected dogs

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Nov. 17

Montana advocate reacts to growing conversation surrounding release of Epstein files

BILLINGS - The House is set to vote this week on releasing Jeffrey Epstein's Department of Justice files after bipartisan support for the legislation grew last week and over the weekend.

Locally, the Yellowstone Human Trafficking Task Force says the case highlights how power structures protect those in authority.

The group hopes the file release brings transparency, but worries that it being so political is overshadowing the real victims of human trafficking, even here in Yellowstone County.

Billings residents continue fight against high water bills

BILLINGS - Dozens of Billings residents are facing unusually high water bills, with some owing thousands of dollars to the city. In the meantime, the city continues sending high bills to affected residents.

A Facebook group has documented more than 50 cases of residents reporting unusually high water bills starting last summer.

The city says residents must set up payment plans by December or face collections and water shutoffs in January.

Yellowstone County community helps 42 neglected dogs recover after Shepherd raid

BILLINGS - Deputies say 42 neglected dogs seized in Shepherd six weeks ago are making a remarkable recovery.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says the dogs have gained nearly 300 pounds collectively while being cared for at a county facility.

20 dogs remain at the county property, while 15 were moved to the women's prison and seven returned to their original owners.

The remaining dogs will eventually go to a Newfoundland rescue network for adoption.

