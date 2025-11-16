BILLINGS— Many people and businesses from the Yellowstone County community have been making donations and volunteering to take care of the 42 dogs that were found neglected at a Shepherd residence.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office seized the dogs, 37 Newfoundlands and five Australian Shepherds, at the residence Sept. 25.

Watch to see how the dogs are being cared for:

Yellowstone County community helps 42 neglected dogs recover after Shepherd raid

The two sisters tied to the case, Katie Marie Milliken and Rebekkah Lynn Collins, are each facing 14 charges of animal cruelty.

Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Ingrid Rosenquist said Saturday their trials are pending, and she cannot release additional details about the case.

The dogs, which were found malnourished with lice and worms, have been recovering since the raid.

As of Saturday, 20 dogs are staying under a tent on a county-owned property in Billings, 15 are living at the Montana Women’s Prison and seven have been returned to their original owners.

Vanessa Willardson Tent where 20 dogs are staying as of Saturday

Many of dogs will be under the care of Newfoundland Club of America Rescue Network in a few weeks.

According to Rosenquist, the remaining dogs will not be up for adoption until they are given sufficient care through the network.

“They're going to continue the veterinary work that that's been given to them with the sheriff's office here, if necessary, and spay and neuter them. And when the time is right, they will put them up for adoption into new homes,” said Rosenquist.

Vanessa Willardson Ingrid Rosenquist

Captain Kent O’Donnell with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning that the dogs have collectively gained 300 pounds since they were seized.

“During the daytime, we have a lot of help. We have several of our detention officers will come over after shift and walk dogs,” said O’Donnell.

Vanessa Willardson

He also gave credit to the surrounding community for the dogs’ quick recovery.

“We've had so much support from the community, from the public. I think we've taken in about $4,000 in donations from just people sending $10, $20 checks to the Sheriff's Office, which has been great, which will take a lot of the financial responsibility off the county taxpayers. But the local businesses have been great on this,” said O’Donnell.

He thanked Clarity Animal Hospital, Best Friends Animal Hospital and Montana Mobile Vet for providing veterinarian services.

Vanessa Willardson Captain Kent O'Donnell

“We had a lot of ear infections, lots of skin irritation and skin problems that needed medication for that. So, it's been a constant, constant battle getting medications for all the dogs. We're on our third round of worming, which has been an ordeal,” said O’Donnell.

Other businesses O’Donnell credited included Shipton’s Big R and Groomingdale’s Salon and Pawtique, and Phillips Pet Food and Supplies.