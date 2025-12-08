Monday Headlines: Heights shooting, Football playoffs, Snow days

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Dec. 8

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Billings Heights

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County deputies are investigating a shooting after a bleeding man jumped a fence and knocked on a Lake Elmo Drive home Sunday morning.

The homeowner called 911, and deputies rushed the man to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

Investigators are now working to determine if the shooting is connected to a crashed vehicle on Wicks Lane and possible Lockwood area ties. The investigation remains ongoing.

Montana State set for Friday quarterfinal, Montana to play Saturday

Both Montana State and the University of Montana are advancing in the FCS playoffs after weekend wins, putting both teams in the final eight.

The Bobcats beat Yale 21-13 and will face Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals. The Grizzlies dominated South Dakota State with their quarterback throwing for 360 yards and four touchdowns.

Both teams are now just three wins away from a national championship.

Red Lodge Mountain sees crowds for opening weekend as snow making efforts expand

RED LODGE - Red Lodge Mountain celebrated a full opening weekend after a week's delay, welcoming more than 1,000 visitors in its first few days.

The mountain had 10 to 15 inches of snow at its base on Saturday thanks to cold temperatures and more than 20 snow guns. Mountain staff say the delay allowed better terrain preparation.

Seven runs are now open and expected to remain so through the season.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: It's about to get very windy

