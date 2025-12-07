Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Billings Heights

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in the Billings Heights near Lake Elmo.

Sheriff Mike Linder says law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the 2600 block of Lake Elmo Drive around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a man who had been shot and was asking for help.

When arriving on scene, officers found a man who was bleeding and he was immediately transported to the hospital.

At this time, detectives don't believe their is any connection to the victim and residence.

Sheriff Linder does say that detectives are investigating a possible tie between the man and a vehicle crash that happened around the same time.

That accident happened on Wicks Lane and the occupant or occupants had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

As of now, detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if their is a connection between the two scenes.

Sheriff Linder also indicates a connection of the victim to the Lockwood area, but did not provide any other details.

The investigation remains in the early stages.