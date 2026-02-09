Monday Headlines: Halftime show, Fatal shooting, Winter wheat

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Feb. 9

Billings residents ready for Super Bowl halftime show despite debate

Billings residents ready for Super Bowl halftime show despite debate

BILLINGS - Super Bowl 60 came and went, and we now have a new champion.

The Seattle Seahawks held the lead through all four quarters, beating the New England Patriots 29-13.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show sparked cultural debate across the country. Some organized alternative shows in protest.

But here in Billings, many locals say they looked forward to the performance, with others saying the attention was overblown.

Read the full story

Law enforcement kill suspect pointing gun at them south of Billings, sheriff says

Law enforcement kill suspect pointing gun at them south of Billings, sheriff says

BILLINGS - More details have been released after a Friday high-speed chase ended with one suspect dead and two others arrested on Billings' Southside.

The chase ended when the Montana Highway Patrol used a PIT maneuver to push the car into a ditch on Blue Creek Road.

The driver fled on foot, but one passenger pointed a gun at officers. Law enforcement shot and killed that suspect.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

Read the full story

Montana Ag Network: February heat raises worries for Montana’s winter wheat

Montana Ag Network: February heat raises worries for Montana’s winter wheat

BROADVIEW - Montana's unusually warm winter has farmers concerned about their crops. Winter wheat fields that typically sit under a foot of snow are now green and exposed.

Farmers say without winter moisture, they'll need spring rain to avoid a difficult growing season.

Read the full story

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy, cooler start to the week

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy, cooler start to the week

Watch Montana This Morning