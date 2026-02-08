Billings residents ready for Super Bowl halftime show despite debate

BILLINGS — Billings residents are looking forward to the Super Bowl halftime show despite debate nationwide.

This year, large discourse has emerged surrounding Puerto Rican-born Bad Bunny headlining the halftime show, with groups like Turning Point USA organizing a separate halftime show featuring Kid Rock and others.

However, shoppers at Albertson's in Billings on Central Avenue Sunday expressed excitement for both the game and Bad Bunny's performance.

"I don't think it's really all that weird," said Chris Collins. "You know, everyone's entitled to their opinion. I think it's going to be very entertaining. I'm looking forward to watching it."

Collins' wife Chrisstina Collins agreed and said she wished people wouldn't make everything so divisive.

"It's just a halftime show," said Chrisstina. "Everybody makes a big deal about everything anymore."

Another woman, who asked to not be identified but was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, said she was also looking forward to the show.

"Bad Bunny is a great performer," the woman said. "I think it's going to be a good show. He's an entertainer for sure."

She added that she didn't agree with Turning Point USA's show, which is being held to rival Bad Bunny's.

"I don't think people need to watch something else, you know," she said. "It's a show. If you don't want to watch it you can turn it off."

That's why many Billings residents feel the national discourse surrounding the halftime show was unnecessary.

"I think it's really overblown," Chris Collins said. "I think it's pretty crazy. Like I said, people are entitled to their opinions and can think one way about it, but really, it's just a show."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this week that he hopes the performance can serve a greater purpose than just entertainment.

"This platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity and with their talents," Goodell said.

Billings Latino advocate and resident Shirley Marin said she thinks the show can help unify the country.

"People can relate to that and seeing that representation on stage, is a lot to a lot of people," Marin said. "It starts discussion and that's good."

Merin also believes the controversy has been blown out of proportion, noting the lack of similar backlash to previous performers.

"It's becoming something that's a big deal," Marin said. "Like I said, JLo and Shakira, they had their Super Bowl, but nobody went and made a different halftime show."

Despite national divisions, it didn't seem to have an impact on Billings residents on Sunday.

"People are a little over the top right now about a lot of things," the woman in the MAGA hat said. "So, we just want to have a good time and watch the game, have some fun."

"I really hope people can just get past their differences and come together and enjoy a football game," Chris said.