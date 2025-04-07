Monday Headlines: Broadus teen killed, Billings 'Hands Off' protest, Biscuit Basin opening remains unclear

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, April 7

Teen killed assisting stranded driver

Broadus family mourns death of 18-year-old son

BROADUS — The Broadus community is reeling from the tragic loss of 18-year-old Riggins Schaffer.

The teen was killed in a crash after pulling over to help a stranded driver.

We're told a friend called him in the middle of the night to help after wrecking their vehicle.

While assisting the driver, Riggins was struck by another vehicle and killed on impact.

His parents are devastated.

The family has a GoFundMe page online to help cover funeral expenses.

'Hands off' protest draws hundreds in Billings

Hundreds of protesters gather in downtown Billings for 'Hands Off!' rally

BILLINGS — Hundreds joined in Billings on Saturday, rallying against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, from signs to speeches to cries of protest.

The protest on the Yellowstone County courthouse lawn and for blocks around it was just one of nearly 1,400 that erupted across all 50 states Saturday afternoon, with around 600,000 people attending.

A pro-democracy movement organized the rallies in response to what organizers call a hostile takeover and attack on American rights and freedoms.

Those who set up the "Hands Off" movement say they have three demands: Ending the billionaire takeover; corruption by the Trump administration; and an end to the slashing of federal funds.

Biscuit Basin opening remains unclear

Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park to remain closed

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — After a powerful steam explosion rocked the popular Biscuit Basin site in Yellowstone National Park, questions remain if it will reopen for the summer season.

While no one was hurt, it was a close call for some visitors and heavily damaged the nearby boardwalk.

Over the winter, science equipment and monitoring instruments were left at the site.

And those readings saw dozens of similar explosions.

The park service says Biscuit Basin will remain closed, and there will be no repairs until the area is deemed safe.

Last summer's blast also prompted scientists to place seismic monitors in other thermal areas.

