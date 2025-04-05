Hundreds of protesters gather in downtown Billings for 'Hands Off!' rally

BILLINGS — More than 1,400 protests erupted across the United States today, targeting President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. In Billings, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn.

The protests are part of a pro-democracy movement organized in response to what leaders describe as a hostile takeover of American rights and freedoms.

Organizers of the “Hands Off” movement articulated three key demands: an end to the influence of billionaires in politics, an end to what they characterize as corruption within the Trump administration, and a halt to the reduction of federal funding.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.