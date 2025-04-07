BROADUS — A Broadus family is reeling from the tragic death of their 18-year-old son Riggin Cole Schaffer.

Schaffer was struck and killed by a vehicle near Laramie, Wyoming while trying to help his friend who had been involved in a one-vehicle crash. Local authorities said he died immediately.

Watch video here:

Broadus family mourns death of 18-year-old son

His parents Bram and Stephanie Shaffer are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their son.

“He did everything with the most intense determination,” said his mother, Stephanie. "I've never met a more driven human-being."

“I don’t have words to describe him," said his father, Bram. "He was the best. He made me better."

Riggin’s parents described him as a positive force in their lives. Whether he was wrestling, working on cars with his father, or simply helping others, he poured his heart into everything he did.

“He put his whole heart into everything that he wanted,” Bram said. "Couldn't have asked for a better kid."

But all of that energy and those great memories came to an abrupt end just a couple weeks ago when Riggin's parents received news no parent wants to hear.

"At 3:30 in the morning, the sheriff knocked on our door,” said Stephanie. "Immediately, I knew it was Riggin."

Bram added it was clear that something was wrong.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be good," Bram said.

Soon, the details of the tragedy were revealed. Riggin’s friend had crashed his car and called for help. Without hesitation, Riggin rushed to assist. That choice to help would be his last.

“He spent his whole life trying to help people," said Stephanie, as she broke down and cried. "I will always look at this tragedy as my son died a hero."

The community’s support has been overwhelming since the tradgedy. Friends, coworkers, and classmates have rallied around the Schaffer family, offering comfort in the wake of their loss.

This GoFundMe page was set up and immediately donations came flooding in.

“If there’s been anything in this whole mess that has brought us any comfort, it’s these kids that he had gotten to know,” Bram said. "Knowing that he was doing what he wanted to do and making friends. He had found his place.”

Riggin had been attending WyoTech and also working at a ski hill near the school. His coworkers on the mountain did one last run and took a picture holding up hearts in his honor.

But his most prevalent interest was always cars. He had recently purchased one that he had plans of fixing up. Currently, it's stuck in Laramie — something his mother hopes to change.

“All I want to do is get his car home and get it fixed up the way he wanted it to be,” Stephanie said. "That's all I can think of doing."

As the family continues to mourn, they hold onto the memories of their son and the dreams that were once shared.

“All my plans kind of revolved around him,” Bram said. “I don’t know what we need money for, all of our dreams just disappeared all at once.”