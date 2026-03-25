Missing service dog in Billings found dead

BILLINGS - An Oklahoma woman who lost her service dog in Billings said her pet was found dead.

Heather Duncan said the body of her beloved dog named Handsome was found on Wednesday morning along the side of Interstate 90.

Duncan said she will hold a memorial behind the Super 8 in Billings on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Duncan, of Guthrie, Okla., had traveled to Billings last week for a work trip, bringing her small dog along.

She planned to head home Friday morning, but instead she spent several days searching for Handsome after he slipped out of her hotel room while she was packing to leave.

Duncan's search included offering a reward, posting herself with a sign at the corner of South Billings Boulevard and King Avenue East, and posting pleas for help across social media.

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