Mike Waters wins GOP bid to replace Don Jones as Yellowstone County commissioner

BILLINGS — US Air Force veteran Mike Waters won the Republican primary Tuesday night in a bid to replace the outgoing Don Jones as Yellowstone County commissioner.

Waters beat John Staley, another Republican, to replace Jones, who is not seeking re-election. No Democrat filed for the seat, so Waters will likely take over when Jones's term expires in 2025, barring a longshot write-in campaign from another candidate.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Waters speaking with MTN News

"I'm feeling good. It's tremendous to be here tonight with so many friends and supporters and getting good news," Waters told MTN News. "I'm always honored by the support I've gotten throughout Yellowstone County and the Republican voters here. I'm really, really honored."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Celebrating the news

Waters was joined by family, friends, and county commissioners John Ostlund and Mark Morse, who backed Waters in the election, at The Den in Billings Wednesday evening awaiting results.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Family and friends of Waters closely watching polls

"Ready to go to work," said Waters. "As a son and grandson of farmers and ranchers, (we) practice common sense and hard work. And that's what I want to do."

