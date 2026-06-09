Meet the Mustangs: Outfielder A.J. Shaver clutch on diamond, nervous bowling

BILLINGS — A.J. Shaver is clearly clutch on a baseball diamond. But the Billings Mustangs' outfielder admits stepping onto a bowling lane flips an entirely different mentality switch.

"I get nervous on a baseball field sometimes. But, boy, the first time I was bowling was really when I realized what nervousness was," Shaver told MTN Sports with a smile.

The Clermont, Fla., native recalls bowling for his high school team — a sanctioned, varsity high school sport where the lineup works much like varsity golf, with a starting five. Nervous or not, he delivered when his team needed him.

"My best score was 289. I almost broke the school record, but then my other buddy rolled a 300, like, the next week. So it didn't even matter," he said with another smile.

WATCH A.J. Shaver's story:

Meet the Mustangs: Outfielder A.J. Shaver clutch on diamond, nervous at bowling

What did matter was being drafted in the 17th round by the Philadelphia Phillies three summers ago in 2023.

"Oh, I was in tears. Yeah, I was about to fall asleep on the couch and my dad was like, 'You're up, you're up, you're up.' I'm like, what are you talking about … I haven't even gotten a call or anything and all of a sudden my name was announced, so I started tearing up," Shaver recalled of the moment. "Whole family was hugging me. Unreal … I don't even know how to describe it."

Two days later he was signing papers with the Phillies. He climbed as high as Triple-A ball with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs before joining the Mustangs last season, where he delivered in a big way.

Now in his second season with the Mustangs, Shaver continues to light it up. He ranks in the top three in batting average, RBIs and home runs, and shares the team lead in stolen bases swiping them like candy. He has a game-tying homer this season, a game-winning homer — and perhaps his most impressive moment yet: hitting for the cycle.

That's baseball's version of bowling a 300, which remains on Shaver's bucket list. He's still equipped for the challenge.

"I have, like, four balls still. I've got my shoes," he said.

Somewhere in a closet, there's enough bowling gear to carry him well beyond baseball.

The Mustangs (14-3) are off Monday before hosting the Glacier Range Riders (12-6) for six straight games at Dehler Park starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.