Meadowlark Mobile Home Park risks losing multimillion-dollar grant for Billings city water connection

The owners of the Meadowlark Mobile Home Park near the Billings landfill are in a priority position to receive a multimillion-dollar grant to connect to city water, but the funding could disappear.

The park might be walking away from the the $2.7 million grant that would connect it to Billings water to solve long-standing water problems.

To receive the money, the park must first get annexed into the city.

The city council asked Meadowlark to apply for annexation a few weeks ago, but the city has not received an application.

"No application," Councilman Bill Kennedy said. "I haven't heard of any applications yet."

Mac Fogelsong, city engineer, said Meadowlark would first have to go through an urban planning study.

Police and fire chiefs are speaking out on the challenges regarding the possible annexation.

"The sheriff's office handled the majority of the calls because it is in the county, over 200 calls," Police Chier Rich St. John said at a March 2 city council work session. "We went there 13 times."

"How long it would take to fix some of the access issues that are in their street with stuff like that we normally require in subdivisions so we can get our apparatus around," Fire Chief Matt Hoppel said at the meeting.

Havenpark's management, issued a written statement about where it is in the process.

"We continue to work with the city of Billings to explore annexation and water connection options," a Havepark spokesperson said.

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said the grant is first come, first served.

"As time passes, DEQ cannot keep funding set aside specific to this project without an executed contract with the city of Billings," a DEQ spokesperson wrote in an email. "If other projects progress faster, the funding DEQ has available may be allocated to those projects."

People living in Meadowlark say they would like to have clean water, but they are not sure about the annexation and do not know if they are getting all the information.

"I'm thinking I'm worrying too much, you know," said Jim Potter, a Meadolark resident. "Like you hear one story here and one story here and nobody seems to have the truth."

Management and some residents say the water has improved, and they still welcome the possibility of better water if hooked up to the city.

"It would be good to get some clean drinking water, you know, as long as our rent didn't go up, all except for the price of it," said Mike Padilla, a Meadowlark resident.

"That's what I'm worried about," Potter said possibly paying more for water.,

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.