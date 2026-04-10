ROSEBUD COUNTY — A man walking more than 5,000 miles across the United States to honor everyday American citizens is nearing Billings.

Noah Coughlan, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., started his journey in October 2025 and is nearing south-central Montana as of Friday. Coughlan walks 25 to 40 miles a day while pushing a 90-pound stroller and carrying an American flag.

Watch Noah Coughlan talk about his journey:

Man walking 5,500 miles cross-country to honor Americans on 250th birthday

"This is called Run for America, a tribute to the American people," Coughlan said Thursday.

"I think it's less about me," he added. "I think it's more about the American flag."

Couphlan said this isn't an ordinary flag.

"The flag was flown by the United States Air Force in October 2025 on an aeromedical evacuation mission on a KC-46 Pegasus by the 70th Air Refueling Squadron out of Travis Air Force Base, California. So they trusted me with the flag to get it from ocean to ocean without it touching the ground. They flew it out to me in October, and this will be folded by the Marine Corps in Hawaii at the very conclusion of the run," he said.

After five months on the road, Coughlan is on his eighth pair of shoes.

"About to switch into number nine when I get to Billings," Coughlan said.

Coughlan said the cross-country trip is a tribute to the people of the United States.

"There's something about the American flag when we see it in motion, it awakens something inside of us," Coughlan said. "This is who we are as Americans. It's the American way. It's the American dream."

"With the combination of America's 250th and this chance to make history, I just wanted to also use it for the ultimate impact," Coughlan said. "And the best way I could do that was to go town to town and honor the everyday American."

This is not Coughlan's first time crossing the country. In 2023, he ran and walked from Seattle to Miami, and he aims to be the third person to cross all 50 states on foot.

"After five runs across 15 years, I would have completed all 50 states," Coughlan said. "It's just been absolutely a venture of a lifetime."

Along the way, people like Custer County Assistant Fire Chief Dan Decker have supported Coughlan's message.

"Him out there supporting all the first responders and veterans is just that's what it's all about," Decker said. "And that's, 28 years as a veteran, that's why we are there, is for people to have the freedom to do things like that."

Coughlan said he has felt welcomed by hundreds of people in hundreds of different towns.

"It's been amazing to watch literally hundreds of towns now come together and welcome me in and embrace me as a stranger coming into the community for the day," Coughlan said.

Awna Irish and Whitney Bird, who own a motel in Miles City, are two of the people who welcomed Coughlan with open arms.

"I did some research and peeked and emailed him and just said, 'If life leads you here at a good time of day and you need a safe and cozy place to land, we're more than willing to give you a stay at Motel Miles,'" Irish said.

"It's amazing," Bird said. "I just... I'm in awe of people who live their lives like that, who just shoot for something big like that and make it happen. It's just very inspiring."

Coughlan continues to carry his message on the open road.

"God bless the people of Montana, and God bless the United States of America," Coughlan said.

Coughlan said that he estimates he will arrive in Billings Sunday evening.