Magic City Jet Rally brings high-speed RC aircraft action to Billings

BILLINGS — The skies over Billings are about to get a lot more exciting.

Turbine and electric-powered jets will reach speeds approaching 200 miles per hour when the Magic City Jet Rally and Fun Fly takes off Friday and Saturday at 8223 Grand Avenue. Flying starts at 8 a.m. each morning.

The event is hosted by the Billings Mustangs Flying Club and is free to the public. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Remote-controlled planes and helicopters will be featured throughout the two-day sanctioned event, which follows AMA rules and local club rules. Pilots with a current AMA membership are invited to participate. A pilot fee of $20 applies, and dry camping with no hookups is available on site.

Billings Mustangs Flying Club

The venue includes a 550-foot paved runway, electrical outlets for charging and a clubhouse available for gathering or getting out of the elements. Additional site improvements have also been made within the last couple weeks.

Food will be available for $15 per person per meal, including burgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages with a raffle planned close to dinner on Saturday.

Those with questions can call contest director Chris Kaiser at (406) 698-2073.

Kaiser said the club has been a good start for beginners who've been interested in remote control flying. "We're always looking for new members or anyone that would love to come watch," he added.