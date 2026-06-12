ROCKVALE— Locals told MTN the future for a drive-in restaurant in Rockvale, which closed last year for the season, is uncertain.

The Quick Stop Drive In, a popular summertime stopover, is located at 4297 U.S. Highway 310 in Rockvale, near Joliet.

Watch the report:

Locals say future uncertain for Rockvale drive-in

The property has been listed for sale online for $990,000 for several months. The lot size is 1.12 acres.

The drive-in’s menus are still visible, showing a variety of burgers, ice cream and other snacks that the restaurant served.

Locals, who chose to stay off camera, told MTN they hope the drive-in makes a comeback. They told MTN the property could have buyers soon.

Attempts by MTN News to reach the owner for comment were unsuccessful.