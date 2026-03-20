CROW AGENCY — Students at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency are demanding answers after going weeks without receiving their Pell Grant distributions.

A crowd of students gathered Friday morning to express their frustration over the delayed funds, which they say were expected three weeks ago.

Watch students talk about their frustrations:

Little Big Horn College students demand answers over delayed Pell Grants

"This financial, we need it," Anna Bellrock said.

"We're just experiencing so much, I think corruption within our school," Bellrock said. "I was expecting, ya know, to get our checks 3 weeks ago."

Bellrock, a single mother of three, said financial delays are not a new issue at the college.

"When it comes to just the financial part, it's always an issue. So this isn't the first time," Bellrock said. "They just keep telling us it's a technical difficulty. But from what we heard is that the lady got everything in and turned in. And so now what's going on?"

Bellrock said as a single mother she relies on those funds.

"It just is really heartbreaking for those of us just trying to further our education to be a good example, to set a good example in this community," Bellrock said.

Student Body President Tilton Oldbull III stood with his classmates to address the situation.

"We are here trying to find out what's going on with the Pell distribution and what's just going on overall," Oldbull said. "I'm just worried about the future of our accreditation, and it's not being taken as serious as it should."

For student Candice Taksh, getting to class requires a 130-mile round-trip commute.

"I commute 74 miles over and back from Billings. How often? Four times out of the week," Taksh said. "I love being present, hearing questions and hearing the answers and interacting with my fellow classmates and instructors."

However, without the Pell Grant money, the delay is taking a toll on students.

"We've got some responses of the hardship, how has it affected everybody's household, transportation, food-wise," Taksh said. "It's not only happened last year, it's happening again now. And it's gone three weeks that we don't have our Pell Grant."

Taksh noted that students at other institutions received their funds much earlier.

"Other people that I know that are going to school, they have their Pell grants. They've had it seven weeks ago," Taksh said.

On campus Friday, school officials were unavailable for comment, including the college president, the financial aid office, the human resources office, and the main office number.

For now, the students are focused on seeing action from the administration.

"It needs to be addressed orderly. It needs to be addressed punctually," Taksh said. "Only time will tell."