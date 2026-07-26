Lightning-sparked fires burn more than 420 acres in Rosebud County

ROSEBUD COUNTY — A dry lightning storm and strong winds sparked three wildfires in Rosebud County late Friday and early Saturday, burning more than 420 acres before crews brought them under control.

According to the Rosebud County Fire Department, firefighters were first dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Friday to two fires north of Ingomar caused by lightning.

The larger of the two, the Triple N Fire, burned 377 acres. The nearby Tanker Fire burned 40.6 acres.

Rosebud County Fire responded with command units, engines, tenders and dozers. Melstone Fire assisted, along with Rosebud County road crews using two graders. Firefighters and local ranchers worked through the night to contain both fires, which have since been extinguished.

At 12:04 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a third lightning-caused fire near Butte Creek Road off Interstate 94. Firefighters from Forsyth and Colstrip, along with local ranchers, extinguished the 5-acre Butte Fire south of Rosebud.

In all, the three fires burned about 422.6 acres.

The Rosebud County Fire Department thanked Melstone Fire, Rosebud County road crews, local ranchers and firefighters for their overnight efforts.

Fire officials said they are continuing to monitor the Wrench Creek Fire south of Birney in case it crosses into Rosebud County. Crews are also investigating the Horse Creek Fire in neighboring Treasure County, which is burning about a mile from the Rosebud County line.

