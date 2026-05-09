Legionella outbreak identified at Billings hotel

(news release)

Billings, MT – RiverStone Health public health officials and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services have been working with the management of the Howard Johnson by Wyndham in Billings at 1345 Mullowney Lane, investigating a Legionella outbreak.

Legionella is a bacteria which can be found in hot water heaters, storage tanks, and pipes where water may sit for long periods, due to low occupancy, dead-end pipes or unused faucets which allow the bacteria to settle and multiply.

Several guests reported becoming sick with Legionella-related illness within the last year, after staying at the property. In response, RiverStone Health tested water samples from the hotel in April. The majority of samples tested positive, containing legionella bacteria.

Following CDC and MT DPHHS guidance, RiverStone Health provided the hotel with notification letters and factsheets to distribute to all current and future guests, as well as information to be prominently displayed at the property to educate guests about potential risks. Additionally, RiverStone Health staff worked with the property owner to notify all guests since March 16th and make them aware of possible legionella exposure during their stay.

RiverStone Health’s CEO and Yellowstone City-County Health Officer, Jon Forte said, “protecting the health and safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority, therefore it’s important to adequately notify the public about their potential risks so they can make informed decisions when choosing a place to stay in Yellowstone County.”

RiverStone Health’s Public Health staff is actively working with hotel management to coordinate remediation of the water system. The hotel is currently engaged with a contractor to clean its water system. This measure will clean the water system of any residual bacteria and ensure the continued well-being of guests staying at the property.

Legionnaires’ disease, also commonly referred to as legionella, is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria. People who inhale water vapor (mist) holding Legionella bacteria can get sick, but the bacteria and illness are not spread from person to person. Water vapor can be warm or cool and can come from showers, faucets, hot tubs/spas, or other water aerosolizing devices.

While your risk of getting sick from legionella-contaminated water is low, some individuals may be at a higher risk, including those who:

are 50 years of age or older (especially if you smoke cigarettes)

have chronic lung disease,

have a weakened immune system

currently have an upper respiratory illness, such as the flu or RSV.

If you have stayed at the Howard Johnson in Billings and experienced any of the following symptoms within 30 days of your stay, the most important thing you can do is seek medical attention and/or contact RiverStone Health Public Health Services at 406-247-3305 during business hours Monday - Friday, between 8am - 5pm with any questions or concerns.

Symptoms may include:

fever

chills

muscle

aches

altered mental status

shortness of breath

cough