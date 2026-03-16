Laurel man killed in I-94 crash during dust storm

HYSHAM - A 79-year-old Laurel man was killed on Interstate 94 in a three-vehicle crash during a recent dust storm.

The fatal crash happened shortly before noon on March 12 at mile marker 78 near Hysham, according to a press release issued Monday by the Montana Highway Patrol.

A Freightliner commercial vehcile was traveling eastbound on the highway at a reduced speed during a dust storm when a Honda Pilot driven by the Laurel man ran into the back of the trailer.

The patrol report states that after the collision, the Honda came to rest in the roadway and was then struck by a second commercial vehicle.

The Hoda was pushed into the median and the driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. The patrol states he was not wearing a seat belt.

The drivers of the commercial vehicles were not injured.

